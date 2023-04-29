The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Chemours has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemours to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Chemours by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Chemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Articles

