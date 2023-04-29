The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of The Cigna Group worth $69,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,170,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $253.29 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.55 and a 200-day moving average of $298.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

