The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.72. 1,252,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.27 and its 200-day moving average is $240.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

