The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Trading Down 0.3%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 158.02 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($1.99). Approximately 1,678,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 426,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.00).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £635.38 million, a PE ratio of -609.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,923.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
