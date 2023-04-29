The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.23

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.23 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 93.90 ($1.17). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 96.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 195,935 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £185.15 million, a P/E ratio of -943.64, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.80.

In other news, insider Richard Stables acquired 25,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($30,598.23). Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

