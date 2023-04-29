The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,659 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Hershey worth $87,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $273.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $273.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.56.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

