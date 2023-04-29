The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,370 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

BATRA opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 110.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

