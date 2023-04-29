The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RTLPP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.