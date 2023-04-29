The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.76

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $6.62. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 65,990 shares changing hands.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.