The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of The New Germany Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

GF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The New Germany Fund has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

