The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.26

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.26 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.21). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.17), with a volume of 344,532 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The Rank Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £452.03 million, a P/E ratio of -371.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.