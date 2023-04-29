The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.22

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.22 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 40.25 ($0.50). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 39.60 ($0.49), with a volume of 2,393,352 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.75) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.85) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 52.50 ($0.66).
The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.85 million, a PE ratio of -450.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.29.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
