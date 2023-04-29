The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGPYY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($9.05) to GBX 780 ($9.74) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.29.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.18. 4,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.