The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.98-1.60 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 452,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $874.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.