The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.98-$1.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $25.08. 452,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $874.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.99.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

