The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,973 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. 1,989,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,887. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

