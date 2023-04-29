Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.70-$23.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.30 billion-$45.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.33 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE TMO traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.90. 2,046,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,101. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

