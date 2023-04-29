Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Down 8.5%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.70. 92,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 234,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

