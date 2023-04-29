Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $309.35 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $309.35 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00060093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,117,947,003 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

