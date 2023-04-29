ThetaDrop Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34.22 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $34.22 million and $51,439.02 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

