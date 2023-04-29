Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Down 84.8% in April

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the March 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TBLD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 68,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,031. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
