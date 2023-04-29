Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Down 84.8% in April

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the March 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TBLD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 68,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,031. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,854 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 894,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

