Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 597,874 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth $1,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 395.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

