Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Down 3.7%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 4,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 33,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Tinka Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

