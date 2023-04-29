Tio Tech A (TIOA) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tio Tech A to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tio Tech A and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tio Tech A
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Tio Tech A Competitors
|114
|591
|881
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 261.12%. Given Tio Tech A’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tio Tech A has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tio Tech A
|N/A
|$15.77 million
|27.51
|Tio Tech A Competitors
|$1.28 billion
|$5.13 million
|-6.81
Tio Tech A’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tio Tech A. Tio Tech A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Tio Tech A has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tio Tech A’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
60.5% of Tio Tech A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Tio Tech A and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tio Tech A
|N/A
|-128.91%
|4.55%
|Tio Tech A Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Summary
Tio Tech A competitors beat Tio Tech A on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Tio Tech A Company Profile
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.