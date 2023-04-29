tomiNet Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $152.63 million and $17.38 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00010868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.10203725 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,909,247.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

