Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

