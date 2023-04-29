Toro (NYSE:TTC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.67.
Toro Stock Performance
TTC stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66.
Toro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $2,917,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Toro
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 990.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
About Toro
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toro (TTC)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.