Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TSE TIH opened at C$109.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$93.25 and a 52-week high of C$121.02.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.29.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

