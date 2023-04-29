TransAlta Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TA stock opened at C$12.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$15.28.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.6685362 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.25.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

