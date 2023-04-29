TransAlta Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Shares of TA stock opened at C$12.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$15.28.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.6685362 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
