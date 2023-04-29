TransAlta Co. (TAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

TransAlta has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 446.00 and a beta of 1.06. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.96). TransAlta had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $629.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.