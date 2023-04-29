Treasure Coast Financial Planning Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,206,000 after purchasing an additional 561,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 2,733,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,959. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

