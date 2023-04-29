Treasure Coast Financial Planning Sells 126 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 2.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 289.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

