Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $618.91

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 618.91 ($7.73) and traded as high as GBX 669 ($8.36). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 646 ($8.07), with a volume of 67,912 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TET. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.74) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Treatt Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 593.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 619.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £406.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,031.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Treatt Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,636.36%.

In related news, insider Philip O’Connor purchased 6,550 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 551 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £36,090.50 ($45,073.69). In related news, insider Philip O’Connor acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 551 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £36,090.50 ($45,073.69). Also, insider Daemmon Reeve acquired 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of £19,895 ($24,847.01). Insiders own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

