Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 142.9% in April

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the March 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Get Trevena alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trevena Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.