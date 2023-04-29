Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Update

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $23,849,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tricon Residential by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,944,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 275,443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Tricon Residential by 17.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 763,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,021. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 125.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

Featured Stories

