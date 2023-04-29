TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TriMas updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

TriMas Trading Up 0.5 %

TRS stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriMas has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TriMas by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriMas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

