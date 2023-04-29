TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.21M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $984.00 million. TriMas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

TriMas Stock Up 0.5 %

TRS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 99,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. TriMas has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

TRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriMas by 171.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

