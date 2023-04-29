TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.21M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $984.00 million. TriMas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRS shares. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 99,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. TriMas has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $31.89.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 140.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

