TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$6.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.40 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 903,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $92.83.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

