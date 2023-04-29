TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$6.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.78. 903,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.83.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,975 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

