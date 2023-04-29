TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$6.35 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.
TriNet Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.78. 903,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.83.
Insider Activity at TriNet Group
In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,975 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
