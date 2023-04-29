TT International Asset Management LTD Acquires 23,640 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 395.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 0.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

WMS stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. The company had a trading volume of 568,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,299. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

