TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Shares of 1,819,082 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,819,082 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,326,000. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for approximately 3.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,678 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AU shares. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Investec cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.5 %

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

NYSE:AU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Stories

