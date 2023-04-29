TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $110.94 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,976,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,942,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 10.9% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.14% of JD.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,648,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,513,000 after acquiring an additional 135,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of JD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,911,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

