TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $244,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.14. 307,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53.
Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.
Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries
In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.
