TT International Asset Management LTD Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,146 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 0.6% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SEA by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 2,036.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 72.3% in the third quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 141,346 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 59,318 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

NYSE:SE traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.71. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

