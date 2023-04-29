Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $470.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.92.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $379.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.