UBS Group Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $295.75 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $296.18. The company has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.07.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

