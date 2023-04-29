Unilever (LON:ULVR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 4,460 ($55.70) and last traded at GBX 4,434.22 ($55.38), with a volume of 192551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,371.50 ($54.60).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 37.83 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,584.91%.

ULVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.71) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.71) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($58.07) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.95) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.70) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,147.27 ($51.80).

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,678.30, a PEG ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,221.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($53.20), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($88,379,065.57). Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

