Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.53 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

