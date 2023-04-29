Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

